Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsDetails revealed on campaign spending for Fernie candidates
News

Details revealed on campaign spending for Fernie candidates

By Ryley McCormack
Fernie City Hall. (Supplied by City of Fernie)

Elections BC has published financial reports for the candidates who ran for a spot on Fernie’s council in the 2022 General Local Election.

Now-Mayor Nic Milligan was able to front the most cash for his campaign, raising $10,268.17 in campaign contributions.

Elections BC officials said his total expenditure was $10,895.12

Meanwhile, his opponent and former mayor Ange Qualizza earned $1,950 in campaign contributions and amassed a total campaign expenditure of $2,407.22.

- Advertisement -

You can view the financial statements from both Milligan and Qualizza below.

More: Nic Milligan financial statement (Elections BC)

More: Ange Qualizza financial statement (Elections BC)

Ted Shoesmith spent the most on his campaign out of the elected council members, raising $2,400 in contributions with $1,387.81 in total expenses.

Harsh Ramadass followed close behind: spending $1,309 on his campaign for a council seat with no contributions.

Tracy Kelly earned $960 in donations and spent $950.95 on her winning campaign.

Incumbent council member Troy Nixon earned a few dollars less in campaign contributions, with $900. He spent a total of $867.37 on the campaign.

Kevin McIsaac kept his council seat after spending $602.10 on his election run.

Lastly, Kyle Hamilton managed to stay on city council without spending any money.

More: Financial Reports and Political Contributions (Elections BC)

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News