Elections BC has published financial reports for the candidates who ran for a spot on Fernie’s council in the 2022 General Local Election.

Now-Mayor Nic Milligan was able to front the most cash for his campaign, raising $10,268.17 in campaign contributions.

Elections BC officials said his total expenditure was $10,895.12

Meanwhile, his opponent and former mayor Ange Qualizza earned $1,950 in campaign contributions and amassed a total campaign expenditure of $2,407.22.

- Advertisement -

You can view the financial statements from both Milligan and Qualizza below.

More: Nic Milligan financial statement (Elections BC)

More: Ange Qualizza financial statement (Elections BC)

Ted Shoesmith spent the most on his campaign out of the elected council members, raising $2,400 in contributions with $1,387.81 in total expenses.

Harsh Ramadass followed close behind: spending $1,309 on his campaign for a council seat with no contributions.

Tracy Kelly earned $960 in donations and spent $950.95 on her winning campaign.

Incumbent council member Troy Nixon earned a few dollars less in campaign contributions, with $900. He spent a total of $867.37 on the campaign.

Kevin McIsaac kept his council seat after spending $602.10 on his election run.

Lastly, Kyle Hamilton managed to stay on city council without spending any money.

More: Financial Reports and Political Contributions (Elections BC)