The deadline to apply for a Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies grant is next week.

Non-profits looking for some extra funds can apply to get grant money for various initiatives.

“We grant to a broad range of initiatives, so sports and recreation, arts and culture, heritage, health and social services,” said CFKR executive director Lynnette Wray.

She says the grants typically range from a few hundred dollars to around $2000.

- Advertisement -

The grants are available for non-profits in Cranbrook, Fernie, Sparwood, Elkford and the surrounding rural area under the RDEK.

The deadline is Feb. 15, and the application form can be found here.

Wray recommends keeping applications short and sweet.