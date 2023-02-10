Board members with the Regional District of East Kootenay will discuss its proposed Five-Year Financial Plan at a meeting next Wednesday.

“The Regional District budget is complex as we have budgets for all of our more-than 100 services that make up the full Financial Plan,” said RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay. “Years ago, we would have the budget discussions as part of our regularly scheduled Committee meetings, but over the past few years, we have scheduled a separate day to focus only on the Five-Year Financial Plan and have found that has had a positive impact on our budget review process.”

The RDEK’s board of directors will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, with a live stream available on Zoom.

A copy of the draft Five Year Financial Plan will be posted on Monday evening, before the meeting.

- Advertisement -

Any changes approved by the board will be incorporated into the plan after Friday’s meeting and the draft will be available for public feedback.

You can find the details and meeting link below.

More: RDEK meeting schedule