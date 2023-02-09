Elections BC has released its financial reports for the 2022 municipal election unveiling how much money was spent on each candidate’s campaign.

Incumbent Lee Pratt spent more than double the amount of any other candidate spending $17,650 in total expenses but ended up losing to Wayne Price who spent $7,050.

The money for the campaign comes from a mix of personal funds and contributions from community members to the candidate’s campaign.

Each mayoral candidate’s campaign financing summary can be viewed below. The document includes the total expenses, who contributed to the campaign and what the money specifically went towards.

Wesly Graham was the biggest spender out of council candidates with $4,712.54.

He was followed closely by Lynnette Wray who spent $4,121.25.

Ron Popoff was next on the list with $1,650 in total expenses.

Norma Blissett spent $1,030, Jeremy Youngward spent $987 but did not win a seat and Wayne Stetski spent $725.

Councillor Mike Peabody only spent $550 but had the second most votes out of the candidates running for city council.

Financial summaries for these candidates or for candidates from other communities can be found below.

