The College of the Rockies Avalanche is getting ready for action in this year’s PACWEST at home court.

College officials said this will be the first time the event was hosted at a local campus since 2019.

“We are excited for the opportunity to host the top four men’s and women’s teams in the province. The teams will be competing for the top spot in the PACWEST and the opportunity to advance to the CCAA National Championships,” said Cori Andrichuk, Manager of Student Life and Athletics. “We are anticipating very exciting, high-quality volleyball games throughout the Championships.”

Last time the college hosted the PACWEST Championships, Vancouver Island Mariners won gold in both the men’s and women’s games.

The 2023 PACWEST Championships open at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 with games throughout the day.

The schedule will be similar on Saturday, finishing off with the gold medal match in the evening.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to host the PACWEST Championship again,” said women’s coach Bryan Fraser. “The volleyball community in East Kootenays has been rapidly growing and hosting an event of this calibre here is only going to increase local interest in the sport and in our post-secondary programs. Our team has been working toward this opportunity and we’re determined to make the most of our home advantage.”

The Avalanche men’s team secured a spot in the championship after a win during their road trip at the end of January.

“To be able to play in front of our home crowd for the 2023 PACWEST Championships is extremely exciting and presents a tremendous opportunity for the Avalanche men’s volleyball team,” said men’s coach Cisco Farrero. “From day one, this group of athletes set lofty goals for our season and have shown the commitment, tenacity, and camaraderie necessary to navigate the season in the pursuit of victory. That hard work has paid off with a strong regular season record and we are looking forward to the challenge and opportunity to play our best games of the season on our home court for a shot at a PACWEST title.”

The fate of the woman’s team will be decided in the coming weeks, as a number of variables are in play.

College staff said they will bring in extra seats to accommodate up to 450 spectators, with weekend passes available now. Any remaining seats will be available with day passes at the door.

Weekend passes are $30 or $20 for seniors, children and college students.

Kids 12 and under can get in free with a paying adult.

You can get tickets at the college gym office or by calling 250-489-2751 extension 3252.