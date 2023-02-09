Sparwood’s Winterfest is making a comeback after it was put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

District officials said the celebration is set for Feb. 18 and 19, with family-friendly events for all residents and visitors.

Most of the activity will be focused around the Leisure Centre and the nearby grounds.

A community bonfire, barbecue, cupcakes, giveaways and other activities will kick off the festivities on Saturday.

Sparwood said the afternoon will have plenty of entertainment, with live music from the Hark Raving Sirens and a refreshment garden for those 19 and older.

Sunday will also be packed with activities, with a guided snowshoe tour, face painting, skating, cupcakes and crafts.

“We are very excited to welcome everyone to Winter Fest,” said Mayor David Wilks. “It is really important for Council to see our community get back to where we were pre-pandemic, gathering and celebrating with events such as this. Winter Fest is especially significant, as long, dark winter days can create struggles for some to get outdoors, be active, and connect with people, so the benefits of community events span far greater than just moments of fun.”

You can find a more detailed schedule below.

