Bowen Byram tallied an assist last night in his first game back since Nov. 4.

Byram was kept out of the lineup due to a negging lower-body injury.

He had this to say before Tuesday night’s game against the Penguins.

“I feel good. It’s exciting to be getting ready to play a game. It’s been a long time,” Byram said. “Just a finicky injury. I don’t think we quite knew how serious it was at the start of things, but now that I’m back and playing that’s all that matters. It’s behind me now.”

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jerad Bednar said Byram probably could have made his return before the all-star break but it made more sense to hold off.

“We just felt like rushing him back to play one game or two games right before the break probably wasn’t the best idea considering how long he’s been out. And he’s worked hard over the break too, to get ready.”

Byram had the primary assist on the opening goal of the game setting up forward Nathan Mackinnon.

However, the Avalanche ended up falling to the penguins 2-1 in overtime.

Bednar said he was very pleased with Byram’s performance, especially considering how much time he missed.

Byram now has two goals and four assists in 11 games this season.