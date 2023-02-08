An all-candidates forum is planned for Feb. 22 in Invermere, so the community can get to know the people running for the vacant council seat.

The forum will be held at the Lake Windermere Lion’s Hall and will let residents ask the candidates questions.

Questions can be submitted using this link.

Five candidates are vying for the lone vacant seat after one of the councillors stepped down shortly after the general local election.

Juanita Violini, Stephanie Stevens, Grant Kelly, David Goldsmith and Grey Bradatsch are the candidates running in the by-election.