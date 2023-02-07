The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) is looking for public input on a new planning process aimed at consolidating two existing official community plans and zoning bylaws.

“We have been looking for opportunities where we have neighbouring policy documents to streamline things by consolidating them to provide consistency, clarity and better ease of use,” said RDEK Planner Krista Gilbert. “At the same time, it gives us an opportunity to update the bylaws and work with the community to ensure the current policies are reflective of the community’s vision for how it wants to grow, develop or stay the same.”

Officials said the Rockyview OCP planning process is expected to take 18 to 24 months, with the goal of creating one OCP and one zoning bylaw.

The new zoning bylaw will be created by consolidating the existing Wycliffe Zoning Bylaw with the Electoral Area C South Zoning Bylaw.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the current Rockyview OCP and the Moyie & Area OCP will be consolidated to make the new OCP.

RDEK officials said they launched a survey to gather initial feedback from those in the impacted areas.

“Community engagement is at the heart of every successful planning project and this planning process covers a wide geographic area, so we are really encouraging residents to get involved and share their ideas and thoughts,” said RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay.

Residents and property owners within the proposed plan area can also apply to sit on an Advisory Group to help guide the process.

The RDEK is planning to host a number of community engagement sessions in May, with more details coming as they get confirmed.

The general areas include Cranbrook South, Gold Creek, Jim Smith and New Lakes, Silver Springs, Lumberton, Munroe Lake, Green Bay, Moyie, Wilks Kahn Subdivision, Spruceland Estates, Mission Road north of Cranbrook, and a portion of Wycliffe within Area C including Wycliffe Perry Creek Road.

You can learn more about the plan, take the survey and see a map of the impacted area through the link below.

More: Rockyview OCP planning process