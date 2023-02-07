The Works of Adolphus Burton exhibit is on display at the Cranbrook Arts Centre and showcases portraits of Cranbrook residents.

Starting in 1985, Burton set out to paint as many of the Cranbrook and area pioneers as he could.

When he died in 1995, he had completed over 100 portraits.

LaVerna Peters with the arts centre explains what she likes about the display.

“What I really found interesting when I came and looked at this a couple of weeks ago is the number of women included in this exhibit,” she said.

“If you go back in history, history was much more male-dominated so it’s really pleasant to see some of the portraits he did of women that were important.”

Some of the portraits have gone to family members of the people that were painted.

“Many of these people are residents of current relatives in town. At one time he painted the residents of the Green Home and in 2013 they had been hanging on the walls of the Green Home,” said Jenny Humphrey with the arts centre.

“There was a little campaign to reunite them with their families so many of the paintings have gone back to the families.”

The exhibit runs until March 5. The gallery is open for viewing on Fridays from 12:30 – 4 p.m., Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 – 4 p.m.