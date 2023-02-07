Environment Canada is predicting 15 to 20 centimetres of snow to blanket the Elk Valley, with more expected for the West Kootenay/Boundary area.

The forecaster said a frontal system moving across B.C.’s Interior will being intense snowfall on Tuesday, which will limit visibility for drivers.

The Elk Valley is expected to get 15 to 20 centimetres of snow, the Fernie area will likely get hit with more.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, as Environment Canada is expecting snow to bury the region.

- Advertisement -

Kootenay Pass is predicted to have upwards of 25 centimetres of accumulation, while Paulson Summit will likely see up to 15 centimetres.

The forecaster said the storm should ease off by Wednesday morning, but the heavy snowfall will make travel difficult in the meantime.

Drivers are asked to delay travel if possible.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” said Environment Canada officials.