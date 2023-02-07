One person was killed and another was injured in a collision early Thursday morning in Kootenay National Park.

Columbia Valley RCMP officials said the driver of an SUV was critically injured when the vehicle struck a transport truck near Hectors Gorge.

Police said the driver tragically passed away at the scene, and a passenger suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The third passenger in the SUV, an infant, was unharmed.

The occupants of the transport truck were also uninjured.

Highway 93 was closed for most of the day while first responders were on the scene.

“The investigation is still ongoing however at this point the police are not expecting to forward any charges,” said Columbia Valley RCMP. “The RCMP would like to acknowledge the local bystanders that pulled over and assisted with first aid.”