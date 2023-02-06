Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsB.C. Special Olympic Games concludes with Kootenay athletes earning 34 medals
NewsSports

B.C. Special Olympic Games concludes with Kootenay athletes earning 34 medals

By Ryley McCormack
Region 1 East/West Kootenay Alpine Team at the BC Special Olympics in Kamloops. (Supplied by Misty Pagliaro)

Athletes from the Kootenays returned from the B.C. Special Olympic Games in Kamloops with 18 gold, six silver, and 10 bronze medals.

Coach for the Kootenay Alpine Ski Team Misty Pagliaro said the team had an impressive showing.

“Our local team dominated the winter sports, we always do. I’m very proud of everybody’s accomplishments,” said Pagliaro. “There were many personal best times and we represented our area phenomenally.”

Pagliaro was the head coach for skiers in Zone One, which includes both the East and West Kootenay, with athletes coming from Cranbrook, Kimberley, Creston, Castlegar, Trail and Golden.

- Advertisement -

Pagliaro said a total of 27 athletes took part in the games to represent Zone One.

Some of the local winners are:

  • Cross-Country Skiing:
    • Layne Benoit: 2 Gold, 1 Bronze
    • Jessica Klassen: 2 Gold, 1 Bronze
    • Daryl Mayer: 2 Gold, 1 Bronze
  •  Alpine Skiing:
    • Kendall Salanski: 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze
    • Jesse Jensen: 3 Gold
    • Erin Thom: 1 Gold, 2 Silver

Pagliaro said she is proud of the performance put on by the Kootenay athletes.

“You give so much to the athletes, but they give so much more back,” said Pagliaro. “They truly appreciate everything you do for them. It’s the most rewarding volunteer position I’ve ever had.”

The B.C. Special Olympic Games serve as a qualifying event to choose competitors to represent Team B.C. in the National games, set for Calgary next year.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News