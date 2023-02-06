An obscured license plate led Elk Valley RCMP to find a suspect with outstanding warrants, a stolen vehicle, a cache of suspected drugs, and evidence of possible identity theft.

Police officials said an officer on patrol at about 2 a.m. on Sunday saw a blue Ford Escape with an obscured license plate travelling west along Highway 3 near Sparwood.

The driver was seen turning suddenly onto Highway 43 and then Aspen Drive before pulling into a dead-end street on 2nd Avenue.

RCMP said the officer went to check things out.

“The vehicle was blocked into the cul-de-sac by the officer, so the driver immediately exited the vehicle, but cooperated with police. After a second officer arrived, our dispatchers confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Alberta,” said police officials.

The woman who was driving the car and her male passenger were arrested without incident.

According to police, they both had outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.

The car was taken to another location and searched, where investigators found what they believe to be small amounts of methamphetamine and psilocybin (or magic mushrooms).

Officers also found over 400 grams of suspected cocaine and about $1,500 in cash.

“There were other items located during the search which indicate the two suspects were also involved in some level of drug trafficking and identity theft/fraudulent activity during their travels,” said police officials.

The man was released with conditions in accordance with documents from other jurisdictions, while the woman was released with conditions related to the Elk Valley RCMP’s investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said the names of the suspects will not be released as charges have not been approved.

“Elk Valley RCMP are still in the midst of processing the exhibits seized as a result of the initial investigation and will be contacting victim/witnesses in the future as part of the identity fraud investigation when able too,” said police officials.