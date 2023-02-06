The City of Fernie will be conducting fuel management work in the Ridgemont area and is holding a public information session to explain the project.

Work starts later this month and will last for eight weeks.

City staff said the project will mostly consist of removing ground fuels, thinning of smaller trees and removing sick or dead trees.

Most of the work will be done using chainsaws but residents may notice some machinery in the area.

- Advertisement -

There may also be some periodic trail closures and slash-pile burning which would make smoke visible to the public.

The city is hosting an information session on Feb. 8.

The city’s contractor will be there with Fernie Fire Rescue to answer any questions.

The session will run from 7-9 p.m. at the Senior Citizen’s Drop-In Centre.