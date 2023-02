No it wasn’t a car accident or your neighbour blasting their loud music, it was an earthquake that hit Kimberley.

The United States Geological Survey has confirmed a 3.9 magnitude earthquake was triggered between Mount St. Mary and Mount Nowitka.

The quake happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The Intensity was listed as weak shaking and the depth of the seismic event was approximately 10 km deep.