Sandy Zeznik, a longtime citizen and volunteer of Cranbrook was honoured by the chamber of commerce today for her work in the community.

She was named the citizen of the year for her involvement in a plethora of volunteer programs and causes.

The former teacher and principal has been involved with the public library, Cranbrook Seniors Hall and the Health Care Auxiliary just to name a few.

She was also an original member of the local dragon boat club.

- Advertisement -

Fellow dragon boat team member Maureen Modin explains why Zeznik deserves this award.

“She’s been very active on our board and as manager. It’s her knowledge, devotion and involvement in the community that makes her such a valuable asset to everything.”

Always humble, Zeznik had this to say about her win.

“I say to you all I accept this award on behalf of all the volunteers and in particular our senior volunteers who make this community the great community that it is.”