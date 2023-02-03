The RDEK will host an upcoming FireSmart info session that will focus on farms and rural properties.

“Clear Sky Retreat Centre has been a leader when it comes to the FireSmart Program and is hosting this information session as a way for friends and community neighbours learn more about how they can protect their properties from wildfire,” said local FireSmart representative Carla Hayday.

RDEK officials said the event will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Clear Sky Retreat Centre on Cockell Road in Bull River.

The session will include an introduction to the FireSmart program and focus on details on the farm and ranch program.

Attendees will also get advice on how to create a map and plan for rural properties in case of a wildfire.

“This session is open to everyone, and we encourage you to come and learn more about how we can support you in your efforts to be FireSmart,” said Hayday.

The session on free, but you will have to register in advance by emailing [email protected] no later than noon on Feb 23.