Crews will be working to remove snow along Mark Street on Monday, and residents are asked to help keep the road clear of vehicles.

City officials said work will focus on the section of road from Wallinger Avenue to Mckim School.

Work will start at 5 a.m. and continue through the day, with flaggers on-site to direct single-lane traffic through the area.

Residents are asked to avoid parking in the area from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.