Goaltender Nathan Airey of the Cranbrook Bucks has committed to playing NCAA Division I hockey at the University of Minnesota.

“This has been a lifelong dream of mine to play D1 and I’m blessed God has given me this opportunity,” he said.

“Thank you to all my teammates and coaches along the way for helping me reach this point. Thank you to my family for the love and support they have abundantly shown me through hockey and life.”

He’s been with the Bucks since the inaugural pod season 2020-21.

- Advertisement -

Airey has been having a stellar year with the Bucks. He has the highest save percentage in the league with a .935, the second-best goals-against average with 2.21 and has a 15-6 record this season.

He is also the 11th Buck with a commitment to a college or university.