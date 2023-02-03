Police are looking for a 74-year-old Rosedale man that may come through the East Kootenay on his way out of B.C.

A Form 21 Director’s Warrant was issued by a doctor after Wilfred James Kilgren failed to return to the Chilliwack General Hospital.

A Form 21 Director’s Warrant allows police to facilitate the person’s return into medical care.

Police said Kilgren had a desire to travel to Saskatchewan and may be attempting to make his way there.

- Advertisement -

He may be driving a grey 2001 Toyota RAV4 with B.C. License plate SW807B.

He’s described as a Caucasian male, five foot ten inches, 180 lbs, with hazel eyes and grey hair.

Call 911 if you see him and don’t approach. Anyone with information is asked to call their local detachment.