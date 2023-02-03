Cranbrook’s Mobility Enhancement Program has been garnering success among people looking to improve their physical literacy.

City officials said the five-dollar drop-in program at Western Financial Place sees an average of 35 active participants take part in a number of activities around the arena concourse.

The exercise sessions are guided by a certified personal trainer and are open to anyone who wants to gain competence, confidence and motivation, or improve their agility, balance, coordination, flexibility, endurance and strength.

The city said participants include seniors, people with mobility challenges or neurodegenerative diseases and people recovering from physical and mental injuries.

“I would describe it as joy of movement, joy of movement together,” said John Mandryk, Organizer and Supporter of the Mobility Enhancement Program. “That’s what this is really about, participating with a group of like-minded folks that want to make life better for themselves and everybody else around them.”

Some new metal signs installed at Western Financial Place concourse which will give instructions at 11 different activity stations.

“The activities range from stretching, walking, balancing, squatting, sidestepping, and other mobility-enhancing exercises that use and activate all of the body’s joints and muscles for fluid motion,” said city staff.

Cranbrook officials said the Mobility Enhancement Program is a collaboration between the city and Active Cranbrook, with support and partnerships from Andre’s Electronic Experts, Gerick Sports, and Kootenay Granite.