The Elk Valley RCMP responded to two separate mischief cases last week, one in Sparwood and one in Fernie.

The case in Fernie involved a homeowner’s garage door getting spraypainted by a young female wearing a face covering overnight on Jan. 27.

Police discovered other incidents in the area, with the signature or marking “LOMIE” having been sprayed in black paint on two other locations.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage, but anyone who may have information is asked to contact Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

The other incident was some minor vandalism to a gas pump at the Sparwood ESSO.

A caucasian man in his 30s did around $200 dollars worth of damage.

Police say they weren’t able to get good video from security cameras.

The case has been closed unless someone comes forward with information.