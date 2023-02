B.C.’s Seniors Advocate will be in town on Feb. 15 to hear from seniors and their families.

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is an independent branch of the provincial government.

Advocate Isobel Mackenzie will be at a town hall meeting at Cranbrook Senior Citizens Hall.

She wants to know what is and isn’t working for people in the area.

It will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 15, and two vaccinations are required for entry.