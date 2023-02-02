Once the Cranbrook Bucks are done playing the Vernon Vipers on Saturday, they will be hosting their annual family faith night.

Kevin Ewasko, team chaplain and pastor at the First Baptist Church said the night will be a good opportunity to get to know some of the Bucks players.

“We’re going to do the same thing we did last year and interview some of the players. Some of the players’ faith is a huge component of their life and how it plays into hockey,” he said.

“Go out and get your tickets, hear about these guys’ stories. A lot of people don’t get to see some of the personal sides of the players and this is a great way to do that.”

The family faith nights have been going on for some time, back when Bucks owner and president Nathan Lieuwen was a player on the Kootenay Ice.

“I think it was 13 years ago, we interviewed Nathan Lieuwen after the game and he shared his testimony about his faith and that kicked off faith nights from there on out,” said Ewasko.

Ewasko runs the team’s chapel program, which is something the league has had for quite a while.

“They’ve had it for a long, long time, so it’s a long-standing ministry and great thing for the league and great thing for the teams,” he added.

“We talk about faith and hockey and some people wonder what the heck we’re talking about, but there’s a lot of guys that come in and just need a program like the chapel program to feel secure.”

He said it allows the players to talk about life issues that may be stressing them out.

“This program just has another space for them to explore the life they’re living,” Ewasko added.

“This hockey life is a high-pressure life for these young guys and we get a chance to sit with them, talk to them and pray for the stuff that’s going on in their life.”

The Bucks have a game before family faith night though as they get set to take on the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday night.