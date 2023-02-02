Local snowboarder Katie Anderson took home a pair of gold medals from the FIS Freeride World Tour in Spain.

Anderson, Blue Lake Camp Director with the Columbia Outdoor School, had an impressive run on Saturday, earning her the top spot at the Baqueira Beret Pro.

She stood at the top of the podium again on Thursday at the Ordino Arcalis Pro after another 1st place performance.

Anderson (also known by her nickname, Nightlight) currently sits at the top spot for women’s snowboarding in the 2023 season after her pair of stellar runs this week.