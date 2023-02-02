Update (1:32 p.m.):

Highway 93 is now fully open following a vehicle accident on Thursday morning in Kootenay National Park.

Original Story (8:45 a.m.):

Highway 93 is closed through Kootenay National Park after a vehicle accident on Thursday morning.

Drive BC said the incident happened between Kootenay Crossing Warden Station and Simpson River Trail, about 46 kilometres north of Radium Hot Springs.

There is an assessment in progress, but no word yet on any detours or when drivers can expect the road to reopen.