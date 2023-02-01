Racers are meeting in Kimberley to take part in the Westen Canada Cross Country Ski Championships.

The event is being hosted by the Kimberley Nordic Club. Training starts on Thursday and the races will be going on from Feb. 3-5.

“We have 380 racers coming from as far away as Manitoba,” said Jeannie Mcdonald, co-chief of competition and race secretary with Western Canadian cross-country ski championships.

“They’ll be doing three days of racing, two different styles and it’s from U10 and our eldest are almost 60.”

- Advertisement -

She says there will be some tough competition from Alberta this year.

“Our biggest contingent always comes from Canmore Nordic, which this year I believe we have 75, also foothills nordic from Calgary sends dozens.”

She added that Kimberley racers are some of the top from B.C.

There won’t be public parking at the nordic club for the races, Trickle Creek Golf Course has lent its parking lot and there will be buses bringing spectators to the races.