Tradespeople, homeowners and business owners have the opportunity to learn about solar panels and how to set them up in a five-day program.

College of the Rockies officials said a solar photovoltaic course will run from Mar 6 to 10 at the Gold Creek campus.

The course is geared toward people wanting to learn about solar panel installation for personal use, electricians and tradespeople looking to expand their skill set, and those who simply want to learn more about the technology.

“We live in one of the sunniest places in B.C., a perfect environment for switching to solar power,” said Tracey Whiting, Manager, Continuing Education and Contract Training. “For homeowners and businesses exploring solar energy as a power alternative, this course will provide the extensive hands-on experience and classroom learning you need.”

College officials said the program covers the science of solar, electrical basics, wire sizing, site evaluations, the business of solar, and workplace safety, among other topics.

The program is offered in partnership with Kootenay Clean Energy Transition, which aims to build awareness and capacity for clean and low-carbon energy in the region.

“We are seeing an increase in demand for solar in our region and it is exciting to see College of the Rockies introduce programming like this to ensure that our regional workforce is ready to meet the projected growth rates,” said Megan Lohmann, Deputy Executive Director of CEA.

College officials said the CEA has a $200 subsidy for the course on offer for students from the Columbia Basin and Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

Businesses can also write off 80 per cent of the costs for employees gaining solar photovoltaic training.

The college itself has also started using solar energy.

“The College has embraced alternative energy sources with several solar installations at our Cranbrook campus, including a solar wall on our Purcell building, and solar panels on both the Kootenay Centre and Purcell House student housing. This use of solar reduces costs as well as the impact on our environment,” said Whiting. “Most recently the College installed electric vehicle charging stations. Our hope is to hold a one-day Electric Vehicle Charger course as a follow-up to the Solar PV course, should we get sufficient interest.”

More: Solar PV Installation