A new RV park is opening near Elko and will start with 60 full-service sites.

Mountain View RV park is planning to open by June 1st.

They will start with 60 sites with water, septic and power, in the future they plan to expand to 130 sites.

Owner Chris Pickering says they already have a lot of interest, especially from some workers that have come into the area.

“We have the pipeliners eager to get in there this year, lots and lots of them that are booking.”

The park will be targeting yearly leases instead of one-night stays.

When the land was bought over a year and a half ago, he wasn’t sure what to do with it, but the location fit an RV park.

“Being close to Fernie, close to the ski hill, close to Kookanusa and close to the border of course it really started leaning towards an RV park,” he added.

Pickering explains where to find the park once it’s up and running.

“You would turn on Burton Lake Road and go 1km, it’s on the left-hand side just before the train tracks.”