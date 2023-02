Residents in the Meadowbrook area may notice some logging going on.

The logging is for mitigation work to help prevent future wildfires in the area.

Work began on Jan. 25, with cutting starting south of the old McGinty Trail across Highway 95A from the Rocky Mountain Riders’ riding ring.

Work will then move to the area east of McGinty Lake.

The area is not closed to the public, but you are asked to be cautious while in the vicinity.