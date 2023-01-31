Listen Live

Living Lakes Canada hosting information meetings in Cranbrook, Wasa and Jaffray

By Josiah Spyker
(Supplied by Pixabay)

Living Lakes Canada wants to hear from the public about local water concerns and will be hosting a series of public meetings.

There will be four sessions in total.

On Feb. 8, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. there will be a meeting in Wasa and a meeting will take place on Feb. 9, from 2-3:30 p.m. in Cranbrook.

On Feb. 21 a meeting will take place in Jaffray from 2-3:30 and an online ZOOM meeting will be open to residents on March 8 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Living Lakes Canada officials said the sessions will help them establish a unified monitoring network to track climate impacts on local waterways.

Registration details and survey information can be found here.

