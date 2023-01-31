Living Lakes Canada wants to hear from the public about local water concerns and will be hosting a series of public meetings.

There will be four sessions in total.

On Feb. 8, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. there will be a meeting in Wasa and a meeting will take place on Feb. 9, from 2-3:30 p.m. in Cranbrook.

On Feb. 21 a meeting will take place in Jaffray from 2-3:30 and an online ZOOM meeting will be open to residents on March 8 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Living Lakes Canada officials said the sessions will help them establish a unified monitoring network to track climate impacts on local waterways.

Registration details and survey information can be found here.