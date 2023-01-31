Elk Valley RCMP is asking residents to keep a lookout for a semi-truck with heavy equipment that went missing near Elko.

Police officials said the truck broke down over the weekend and was repaired by the driver.

When he returned to pick it up on Sunday, it was gone. It was reported as stolen after the driver checked with tow companies in the area.

Police said the white 1997 International truck was hauling heavy machinery, including a 2006 Telehandler, a 2008 Bobcat and a Scissor Lift SkyJack on a black 2008 P.J. Gooseneck trailer. Scaffolding and auger drivers were also with the truck.

Police said the truck, trailer and equipment are worth well over $200,000.

The truck had an Alberta license plate BKT4591 and the trailer had Alberta plate number 5KK661.

Elk Valley RCMP said they are looking for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of anyone in the area over the weekend.

“The theft occurred in a high volume traffic area but the location has no video surveillance,” said RCMP officials. “There is no known direction of travel. Elk Valley RCMP did check with border services and no vehicles with those licence plates were seen to cross into the United States.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).