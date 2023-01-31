The District of Sparwood is looking for your thoughts on life in the community, with an extra incentive for residents who take part.

District officials said the 2023 Community Grading Survey should take you about 10 minutes to fill out.

The questions are directed at finding out your thoughts about living in Sparwood.

This information will be used to create the annual Livability Report Card, which is used to understand and measure the quality of life in Sparwood.

The survey is open until Mar 3., and your name will be entered for a chance to win a $50 gift card for the Sparwood business of your choice when you’re finished.

You can complete the survey online or pick up a paper copy at the municipal office at 136 Spruce Avenue.

More: 2023 Community Grading Survey (District of Sparwood)