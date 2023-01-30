The City of Kimberley is looking for the public’s thoughts on the “Keeping it Kimberley” Downtown Urban Design Strategy.

City staff said the strategy will be a blueprint to manage growth, sustain livability, and guide investments and enhancements in the downtown.

“The downtown area is the heart of our community and we want to ensure that it reflects the unique character and values of Kimberley,” said Troy Pollock, Manager of Planning and Sustainability.

“We encourage everyone to participate in the public engagement process and help shape its future. We look forward to working together with residents and stakeholders to create a vibrant and sustainable downtown for generations to come.”

There will be an in-person open house on Feb. 7, at Centennial Hall from 6:00–8:00 pm.

During the open house, residents will learn more about the project and give feedback on what can be improved.