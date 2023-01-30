Mississauga’s longest-serving mayor passed away on Sunday at the age of 101. Hazel McCallion served as mayor from 1978-2014, 36 years in total.

Local Rotarian Melanie MacFarlane used to work with her and had nothing but good things to say.

“The energy she had, the spunk, the determination. She just lit up a room everywhere she went and people admired her so much. Words can’t even describe her she was just so amazing.”

She was also never voted out but stepped down herself in her early nineties.

Below you can listen to Dennis Walker’s full interview with McFarlane about McCallion both as a politician and her involvement in hockey.