A tip from the public helped a Golden-Field RCMP seizure of firearms, other weapons and suspected break-in tools.

RCMP officials said a resident saw two people carrying long guns into a house on Jan 12.

Police said this particular residence is known and its occupants are not allowed to have guns.

“Police officers of the Golden-Field RCMP Detachment set up containment around the house, and about an hour later, conducted a traffic stop with a red sedan observed leaving the driveway,” said RCMP officials.

- Advertisement -

According to police, the officer saw a sawed-off shotgun, and the 32-year-old driver was arrested for possessing a prohibited firearm.

Multiple knives – one being a switchblade – a baton, plastic brass knuckles and break-in tools were found on the man. Two lock-picking kits, face coverings, gloves and several more tools were found in the car.

However, the two rifles were unaccounted for, and police contained the suspected home.

At about 3 p.m., after a short negotiation, three people left the house and were taken into custody.

A search of the house revealed two pellet guns made to look like rifles.

The three were released without charges.

The 32-year-old was released the following day on strict conditions and an upcoming court date.

“The matter has been forwarded to BC Prosecution Services for review, and the man could face multiple charges such as Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Unauthorized Possession in a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Break-In Instruments,” said Golden RCMP.