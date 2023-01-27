Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsWinter Blitzville coming back to Cranbrook with Snowmageddon event
News

Winter Blitzville coming back to Cranbrook with Snowmageddon event

By Ryley McCormack
(Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Cranbrook’s Winter Blitzville will be back in a big way after a two-year hiatus with its latest event: Snowmageddon.

The City of Cranbrook said the Western Financial Place festival grounds will light up with X Games snowmobilers and snowboarders who will be pulling off stunts throughout the evening.

Entry to the event will be free, with plenty of food and drink vendors on-site.

Snowmageddon is set for Family Day weekend, at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18.

“Watch for the spectacular, fiery gas bomb finale of Snowmageddon starting at 9 p.m. with an epic show with fireworks at about 9:45 p.m.,” said city staff.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News