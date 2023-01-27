Cranbrook’s Winter Blitzville will be back in a big way after a two-year hiatus with its latest event: Snowmageddon.

The City of Cranbrook said the Western Financial Place festival grounds will light up with X Games snowmobilers and snowboarders who will be pulling off stunts throughout the evening.

Entry to the event will be free, with plenty of food and drink vendors on-site.

Snowmageddon is set for Family Day weekend, at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18.

“Watch for the spectacular, fiery gas bomb finale of Snowmageddon starting at 9 p.m. with an epic show with fireworks at about 9:45 p.m.,” said city staff.