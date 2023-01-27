The City of Kimberley will split over $222,000 through the Community Grants fund to support local organizations.

The City of Kimberley said 23 organizations will split up $130,475 in cash and in-kind support to help fund various projects and events.

Officials said the funding comes from the Community Project/Event grants, which support organizations and initiatives that contribute to the well-being and development of the community.

This year’s Community Project/Event grant recipients include:

CBAL – Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy

East Kootenay Invasive Species Council

East Kootenay Search and Rescue (Kimberley SAR)

Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot

Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64

Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce

Kimberley Community Fall Fair

Kimberley Disabled Skiers Association

Kimberley Edible Greenhouse and Garden

Kimberley Health Centre Society

Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

Kimberley Independent School

Kimberley Lawn Bowling Society

Kimberley Nordic Club

Kimberley Trails Society

Kimberley Skating Club

Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association

Mark Creek Lions Club

Selkirk Secondary School

Spark Society for Youth

Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society

Summit Community Services Society

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook

On top of that, four organizations will get a portion of $91,600 through the Standing Grants program.

City officials said this is meant to cover general operating expenses for non-profit societies, including funding for administrative costs and program-related expenses.

This year, the recipients include the Kimberley Heritage Museum Society, Kimberley Arts Council, Kimberley Trails Society and the Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce.

“We are thrilled to support these organizations and their important work in our community,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “Their efforts make a real difference in the lives of our residents, and we are proud to be able to assist them.”