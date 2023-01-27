The City of Kimberley will split over $222,000 through the Community Grants fund to support local organizations.
The City of Kimberley said 23 organizations will split up $130,475 in cash and in-kind support to help fund various projects and events.
Officials said the funding comes from the Community Project/Event grants, which support organizations and initiatives that contribute to the well-being and development of the community.
This year’s Community Project/Event grant recipients include:
- CBAL – Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy
- East Kootenay Invasive Species Council
- East Kootenay Search and Rescue (Kimberley SAR)
- Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot
- Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64
- Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce
- Kimberley Community Fall Fair
- Kimberley Disabled Skiers Association
- Kimberley Edible Greenhouse and Garden
- Kimberley Health Centre Society
- Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank
- Kimberley Independent School
- Kimberley Lawn Bowling Society
- Kimberley Nordic Club
- Kimberley Trails Society
- Kimberley Skating Club
- Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association
- Mark Creek Lions Club
- Selkirk Secondary School
- Spark Society for Youth
- Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society
- Summit Community Services Society
- Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook
On top of that, four organizations will get a portion of $91,600 through the Standing Grants program.
City officials said this is meant to cover general operating expenses for non-profit societies, including funding for administrative costs and program-related expenses.
This year, the recipients include the Kimberley Heritage Museum Society, Kimberley Arts Council, Kimberley Trails Society and the Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce.
“We are thrilled to support these organizations and their important work in our community,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “Their efforts make a real difference in the lives of our residents, and we are proud to be able to assist them.”