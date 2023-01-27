The nomination period has closed and five candidates are vying for the lone vacant seat on Invermere’s district council.

The by-election was declared after one of the district’s council members stepped down shortly after the general local election.

Juanita Violini, Stephanie Stevens, Grant Kelly, David Goldsmith and Grey Bradatsch put their names in for the race.

Campaigning will officially open on Feb 4. and run until voting day on Mar 4.

- Advertisement -

Voters will have a chance to cast their ballots early, with advance polling opportunities on Feb. 22 and Mar. 2.

In the meantime, the District of Invermere is looking for some election officials to work as poll clerks and ballot counters.

Election officials must be at least 18 years old and not be related to any candidates in the running.