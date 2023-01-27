About 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the southern part of the East Kootenay, prompting a snowfall warning from Environment Canada.

The snow is predicted to come down heavy at times, particularly at night, as the weather system moves across the region.

Environment Canada said areas near Kimberley will bear the heaviest snowfall before the system lets up on Saturday morning.

The forecaster is also predicting some wind gusts that will hamper visibility even further with the blowing snow.

- Advertisement -

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” said Environment Canada. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Mainroad East Kootenay said its crews have prepared some areas in advance of the harsh weather.

“You will have noticed our equipment applying anti-icing chemicals, including liquid brine, to area highways and arterial roads over the last few days in anticipation of the incoming weather,” said Mainroad officials.

The snowfall could lead to treacherous road conditions well after it stops as well.

“The extreme cold weather following the snowfall could lead to the formation of compact conditions, especially on side roads,” said Mainroad. “Our crews will continue with plowing operations and applying anti-icing chemicals and abrasive materials to the area roadways until the roads are returned to a safe standard.”

Drivers are asked to use caution on the roads and drive to the conditions.