Fernie gears up for 2023 budget talks

By Ryley McCormack
Fernie City Hall. (Supplied by City of Fernie)

Fernie city council is getting set open up the 2023 budget process through a series of meetings and public feedback sessions.

The City of Fernie said a presentation of the draft budget will go ahead at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 over Zoom and Facebook.

A presentation on the proposed 2023 Capital Budget will go ahead at 6 p.m. the following night.

“Each year City Council and City Staff work together to develop an annual budget and five-year financial plan to guide where tax dollars, funding, and resources are allocated during the coming year,” said city staff.

An in-person open house to discuss the draft budget and five-year financial plan will happen on Feb 15 between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Senior Citizen’s Drop-in Centre.

At the meeting, you can learn about what projects are proposed for the coming year and discuss the budget with city council and staff.

You will be able to provide in-person feedback at the open house and online through a survey.

More: Fernie Budget 2023

