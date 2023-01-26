Fernie city council is getting set open up the 2023 budget process through a series of meetings and public feedback sessions.

The City of Fernie said a presentation of the draft budget will go ahead at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 over Zoom and Facebook.

A presentation on the proposed 2023 Capital Budget will go ahead at 6 p.m. the following night.

“Each year City Council and City Staff work together to develop an annual budget and five-year financial plan to guide where tax dollars, funding, and resources are allocated during the coming year,” said city staff.

An in-person open house to discuss the draft budget and five-year financial plan will happen on Feb 15 between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Senior Citizen’s Drop-in Centre.

At the meeting, you can learn about what projects are proposed for the coming year and discuss the budget with city council and staff.

You will be able to provide in-person feedback at the open house and online through a survey.

