A drug poisoning alert is in place for Cranbrook after multiple incidents were reported in the community in the last few days.

Interior Health said those using drugs should get them checked at ANKORS and be aware of the risks of mixing with other substances, including alcohol.

Using alone can also put you at risk, and officials recommend carrying a naloxone kit and learning how to use it.

The health authority said you should start with a small amount and space out doses and use the lifeguard app as a precaution.

Interior Health said the alert is in effect until Wednesday, Feb 1.

More: Interior Health drug alert poster