Kimberley’s city council has approved a building permit for a new Gymnastics Club building, just over a year after the original building was destroyed in a fire.

Mayor Don McCormick said council was excited to get the permit approved.

“The gymnastics Club is a really important part of the community – not just from an athletic point of view, but they had a significant daycare running in there that has really hampered many families in Kimberley over time,” said McCormick. “We are anxious to get this underway and hopefully have it up and running before too long.”

The original building was the target of arson on Dec 14, 2021.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a little over a year since the fire took out the building. It seems like a long time, but when you’re dealing with insurance companies and getting buildings designed, that time can fly by,” said McCormick.

The new building will be slightly larger than the old one and construction is expected to start in the spring.

“Work should start around April, once the snow is gone and the frost is out of the ground,” said McCormick. “There’s no scheduled completion date yet, I think it’s a little premature for that now. The construction date is not exactly in the control of the contractor. We’ll have to wait and see. Hopefully, things go smoothly and it will be back up and running as soon as possible.”