The City of Cranbrook has launched a new program aimed at identifying and changing inequitable systems in the community.

City officials said the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program provides a framework for supporting an organizational culture meant to recognize the dignity of all people.

This program will also help guide improvements to both access and equity of services for residents and visitors.

“Cranbrook is home to people that reflect diversity through race, age, religion, gender identity, physical and mental abilities and place of origin, along with many other facets of life,” said Ndaba Dube, Cranbrook’s director of human resources. “Cranbrook values the contributions of everyone that calls this place home, and this program is going to help guide improvements across the community for all.”

City officials said they will begin communicating with the community and local organizations for their feedback.

In the meantime, city staff will work to identify stakeholders and form a project team to guide the program.

The city said there will be opportunities for the public to have their say later this year.

A web form will be posted for individuals and groups to answer questions and sign up for information updates on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program.

You can find it through the link below.

More: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program