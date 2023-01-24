You can now register for the Cranbrook Bucks 2023 Spring ID Development Camp.

The camp is for players looking to earn a roster spot with either the Bucks or an affiliate team as well as develop their game.

The camp is taking place from May 5-7 at the Western Financial Place.

It will include games, practices and off-ice activities run by the Bucks’ coaching staff.

It’s only available for players born between 2005-2008.

Multiple Bucks got their start at spring camp including Luke Pfoh, Cam Kungle and NHL draftee Tyson Dyck.

Use this link to register.