You can now register for the Cranbrook Bucks 2023 Spring ID Development Camp.
The camp is for players looking to earn a roster spot with either the Bucks or an affiliate team as well as develop their game.
The camp is taking place from May 5-7 at the Western Financial Place.
It will include games, practices and off-ice activities run by the Bucks’ coaching staff.
It’s only available for players born between 2005-2008.
Multiple Bucks got their start at spring camp including Luke Pfoh, Cam Kungle and NHL draftee Tyson Dyck.
Use this link to register.