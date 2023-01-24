Listen Live

News

Bucks open spring camp registration

By Josiah Spyker
(Photo by Josiah Spyker, Vista Radio)

You can now register for the Cranbrook Bucks 2023 Spring ID Development Camp.

The camp is for players looking to earn a roster spot with either the Bucks or an affiliate team as well as develop their game.

The camp is taking place from May  5-7 at the Western Financial Place.

It will include games, practices and off-ice activities run by the Bucks’ coaching staff.

It’s only available for players born between 2005-2008.

Multiple Bucks got their start at spring camp including Luke Pfoh, Cam Kungle and NHL draftee Tyson Dyck.

Use this link to register.

