A Columbia Valley resident believes they lost over $15,000 when they fell victim to a cryptocurrency scam.

Columbia Valley RCMP said the report came in on Jan 19, after the victim has lost their money.

The person believed the online company was real and they deposited upwards of $2,000 per week.

However, when the victim went to redeem their money, the company said they would call back and they never heard back from them since.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre explains what a cryptocurrency scam typically involves.

“Fraudsters will offer you cryptocurrency buy-ins promising a high rate of return and in a short amount of time. Instead, the victim will lose their investment and sometimes their personal and financial information,” said Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre officials.