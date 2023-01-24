A Cranbrook hunter has shattered the previous world record after shooting a giant Rocky Mountain goat over the summer.

Justin Kallusky is originally from Revelstoke but now lives in Cranbrook working as a lineman for BC Hydro.

He used to live by Dease Lake in Northern B.C., which is where he got the record-breaking goat.

Kallusky said it took him the better part of a day to pack the goat out of the mountains.

He took it to get inspected, a requirement for certain species.

“When you harvest certain species in British Columbia, there’s a requirement that you do a compulsory inspection, which means you have to bring it into a contractor of the government,” he added.

“You have to provide them with the general location of where you shot it, the date and the region.”

He took the goat to the local inspector, who was amazed at what he saw.

“He took one look at it and told me it was the biggest goat he had ever seen in his life.”

The inspector recommended having the goat checked out by a local Boone and Crockett Official Measurer.

Kallusky was then invited to a sheep show in Reno, Nevada for official scoring, which ended up being the biggest ever on record.

“This new World’s Record is truly a sight to behold,” said Mike Opitz, chair of the Special Judges Panel.

“A Rocky Mountain goat of this calibre is a true testament to continued conservation efforts and one tough hunter.”

“Records get beat all the time but this one beats the old record by such a huge margin. It’s quite unique in that sense,” said Kallusky.

He is hoping this goat will be able to spark more discussion around conservation in B.C.

“I feel like we need to create a conversation around conservation. Going down to the sheep show in reno it was very inspiring to see the passion and the resources Americans put toward their wildlife.”

The previous record goat was shot in the same area and was set back in 2011.