The Cranbrook Eagles boxers had a successful weekend while down in Spokane competing at the Lilac City Smoker.

In the JR B 105 lb Novice weight class, Teigan Seymour took on Alex Perez from Spokane.

He was rewarded with a unanimous decision.

Another local boxer had a unanimous decision, this time in the 132 lb Novice Senior division.

BC Silver medalist Kya Chisholm won her match against Kara Hegsted from Legacy Boxing in Spokane