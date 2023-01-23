The Kimberley RCMP says the situation in Marysville is under control and the lockdown is no longer in place.

Police say a person is in custody.

There is no other information at this time.

Original:

The Kimberley RCMP is asking residents to avoid the area of 307th Street between 308th and 309th Avenues.

People should also avoid the immediate surrounding area.

- Advertisement -

Police say there is an unfolding police incident, but there is no word yet on what that entails.

The Marysville Elementary School is in lockdown and the surrounding area is cordoned off.